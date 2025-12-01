Mumbai AQI today: Maximum city chokes under smog; AQI at 111 with GRAP-4 restrictions active

As Mumbai continues its battle against deteriorating air quality, a thin layer of smog blanketed the Marine Drive stretch on Monday, December 1, leaving high rises faintly visible along the iconic coastline.

The smog lent the city a misty morning skyline as its Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered in the 100s.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai's AQI at 9:00 a.m. on Monday was recorded as 111. However, on Sunday, Mumbai's overall AQI was 103.

The financial capital experienced the worst air quality of the season on Friday, as the AQI in key areas deteriorated to ‘poor’ at 222. On Thursday, Mumbai’s overall AQI was 173 or “moderate”.

GRAP 4 in Mumbai The civic administration is working on a war footing to control the worsening air pollution in the Maximum City and has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) in the worst-affected pockets of Mumbai.

Like Delhi, Mumbai residents have also been complaining of burning eyes, breathing problems, and a sore throat.

To tackle the issue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed GRAP 4 restrictions in the areas where the air quality has consistently been ‘poor’ in November and occasionally slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, with an AQI of over 300.

These areas included Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund.

Restrictions under GRAP 4 Construction, dust-generating activities halted: BMC has issued ‘Stop-work’ or shutdown notices to over 50 construction sites.

BMC has issued ‘Stop-work’ or shutdown notices to over 50 construction sites. Orders to opt for clearer processes: Small industries, including bakeries and marble-cutting units, have been asked to shift to cleaner processes or face action.

Small industries, including bakeries and marble-cutting units, have been asked to shift to cleaner processes or face action. Flying squads: BMC has deployed flying squads in every ward to enforce pollution control measures and monitor emissions. These squads comprise engineers, police personnel and GPS-tracked vehicles and are scanning areas for polluting activities.

Mumbai Congress' ‘Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan’ Mumbai's Congress unit released a ‘Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan’ on Sunday, proposing to identify clean air as a fundamental right, round-the-clock monitoring of polluting activities, planting 1 million trees and stricter pollution norms for vehicles, construction and industries.