ARCs spot opportunity in written-off accounts

ARCs spot opportunity in written-off accounts3 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:21 PM IST
ARC executives find written-off assets particularly appealing as the number of sizeable bad loans awaiting recovery have dipped, thanks in part to banks’ persistent corrective measures, including selective targeting of corporate borrowers.
Mumbai: Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are capitalizing on the opportunity to acquire written-off loans, given the substantial pool of such assets available with lenders, and the government’s concerted efforts to recover these loans, according to industry insiders.
