ARCs spot opportunity in written-off accounts

Between FY18 and FY22, banks have written off ₹10.2 trillion bad loans, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India in December, RBI said the reduction in non-performing assets of state-owned banks in FY22 was primarily due to loans being written off. However, industry officials said that while written-off assets present opportunities, they are likely to adopt a pick-and-choose approach for technical write-offs, or loans where banks are still actively seeking recovery avenues. Technical write-offs are undertaken by lenders to cleanse the balance sheets of bad debts, which are either considered unrecoverable, or where the cost of recovery may disproportionately burden lenders, according to RBI. “ARCs do not differentiate between regular bad loans and those that have been written off, provided these are technical write-offs. If it has been finally written off, the debt is no longer alive and therefore cannot be assigned to ARCs," said Pallav Mohapatra, chief executive, Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) Ltd.

