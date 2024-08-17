Mumbai Atal Setu: Woman loses balance while sitting on safety barrier. See what happens next | Watch

  A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Published17 Aug 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Woman loses balance while sitting on Atal Setu safety barrier in Mumbai.
Woman loses balance while sitting on Atal Setu safety barrier in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

A taxi driver and four traffic cops displayed remarkable alertness and agility to save a 56-year-old woman who was about to fall into the Arabian Sea from Atal Setu, an official said on Saturday.

A visual of the dramatic rescue on the sea bridge, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, has been widely shared on social media.

Around 7 pm on Friday, Mulund resident Reema Mukesh Patel reached Atal Setu in a taxi and stopped the vehicle on the Nhava Sheva side.

The official said she walked to the side crash barrier and sat on the railing.

In the viral video, the taxi driver can be seen standing close to her. Just then, a police patrolling vehicle pulls over. Seeing the cops, the woman seems to lose her sitting position and falls.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Watch the video here:

The taxi driver grabs the falling woman by her hair in a split second. As Patel hangs precariously, her body dangling, four traffic cops sprint and climb onto the railing, shows the video.

“One of the cops bent down and held her just in time, managing to save her," the official said. The four cops then slowly pulled the woman up to safety, he said.

“The woman said she lost her balance in panic after seeing the police approach her. Nhava Sheva police are probing further,” the official added.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than 17,840 crore. It is a 21.8-km long six-lane bridge having 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land. It is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in India, providing faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 08:43 AM IST
