OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT ops commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official
A file photo of LeT operations commander Zaki-ur- Rehman Lakhvi. Photo: AFP
A file photo of LeT operations commander Zaki-ur- Rehman Lakhvi. Photo: AFP

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT ops commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 03:25 PM IST M Zulqernain , PTI

  • Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province
  • It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People wearing protective masks amid the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

Govt issues SOPs for travellers from UK amid fear of new strain: All you need to know

5 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Covid-19: Uttarakhand CM discharged from AIIMS, to remain in home isolation

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
A family walks across deserted Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament on New Year's Day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain January 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

London schools to stay closed amid COVID-19 infection surge

3 min read . 03:53 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccine administration dry run is being conducted, at a health care centre at Daryaganj in New Delhi on Saturday.

Scientists outline steps for safely receiving coronavirus vaccine

1 min read . 03:38 PM IST

However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.

"Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing," it said.

It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore.

"Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses," the CTD said.

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual.

"His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout