Home >News >India >Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT ops commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official
A file photo of LeT operations commander Zaki-ur- Rehman Lakhvi. Photo: AFP

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT ops commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official

1 min read . 03:25 PM IST M Zulqernain , PTI

  • Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province
  • It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province.

However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.

"Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing," it said.

It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore.

"Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses," the CTD said.

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual.

"His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

