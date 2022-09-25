Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Mumbai auto-taxi unions likely on strike from tomorrow. Know why

Auto-taxi unions to go on strike from September 26 in Mumbai. (PTI)
1 min read . 08:18 AM ISTLivemint

The tax-rickshaw and drivers association will likely go on a strike beginning on Monday, September 26, as they demanded an increment in the fares due to rising fuel prices.

The tax-rickshaw and drivers association will likely go on a strike beginning on Monday, September 26, as they demanded an increment in the fares due to rising fuel prices, according to the news agency ANI. The representatives of the association will also meet Industries Minister Uday Samant in the Mantralay.

They warned the state government that the association will go on a trike from tomorrow if their demands will not be fulfilled.

In an official statement, Mumbai Taximen's Association said, "We (Mumbai Taximen's Union, Mumbai Taxi Association, and Autorickshaw Unions) have decided to go on a strike from 26th September 2022 against the failure to honor the commitment made by Industrial Minister, Maharashtra State Uday Samant, to revise the taxi and autorickshaw fare."

The decision comes after Industries Minister Sawant remained unsuccessful in fulfilling his earlier promises made in a meeting held on September 13 this year, the association said, adding that he made an appeal to the unions to call off the strike.

In the last 10 days, petrol prices have been fluctuating around 106 per litre, while diesel price is around 94 per litre in Mumbai.

However, in contrary to these fluctuations in fuel prices, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that the rise in fuel prices in India has been contained in comparison to exponential increase in developed countries.

He claimed that the most developed nations have witnessed almost 40% rise in fuel prices from July 2021 to August 2022.

“Fuel price rise in India has been contained in comparison to exponential rise in developed countries. Most developed nations have witnessed significant rise in fuel price by almost 40% from July'21 to August’22 and in India, fuel price has reduced by 2.12%," Puri stated.

(With ANI inputs)

