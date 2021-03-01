Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Auto, taxi users will have to shell out more for commute from today
The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from 22 to 25

Mumbai: Auto, taxi users will have to shell out more for commute from today

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST Staff Writer

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws, including some petrol-run vehicles.

The new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of 3 each in minium rates, came into force in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of 3 each in minium rates, came into force in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws, including some petrol-run vehicles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 kick starts in India. See pics and videos

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship

2 min read . 01:13 PM IST

Registration on Co-WIN for second phase of vaccination face OTP glitches

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST

Plea in SC challenges EC's decision to hold polls in 8 phases in West Bengal

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws, including some petrol-run vehicles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 kick starts in India. See pics and videos

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship

2 min read . 01:13 PM IST

Registration on Co-WIN for second phase of vaccination face OTP glitches

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST

Plea in SC challenges EC's decision to hold polls in 8 phases in West Bengal

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from 22 to 25, while for the auto-rickshaws it has gone up from 18 to 21, RTO officials said.

Beyond this flag down the minimum distance, passengers will have to pay 16.93 per km for taxis and 14.20 per km for auto-rickshaws, they said.

The decision for the minimum fare hike by 3 was taken last week in a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) which was chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary.

The fare increase has been calculated as per a formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike of 2.09 per km for taxis and 2.01 for auto-rickshaws, the officials said.

The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, they said.

State Transport Minister Anil Parab last week said the fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the metropolis were being hiked after a gap of six years and "it was long overdue".

TRENDING STORIES See All

Drivers and owners of these vehicles will have to recaliberate their electronic fare meters by May 31.

They can use revised tariff cards until the meters are recaliberated, an RTO official said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.