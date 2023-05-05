Banks face margin squeeze amid deposit repricing

However, RBI data shows that the rise in deposit rates has been faster than lending rates which will negatively hit bank margins, going ahead. In FY23, the weighted average term deposit rate for the banking sector rose 245 bps to 6.48% in March, while the weighted average lending rate on fresh loans was up 181 bps to 9.32%. For instance, Federal Bank’s margin was at 3.31% in Q4, up from 3.16% in the year ago. The bank has guided for NIMs of around 3.35% in this financial year. “When we declared our Q3 results we said our NIMs will be around 3.35%, and in FY24 it will be in that range. Deposit repricing is visible in the numbers of Q4 and is evident in the NIM difference between Q3 and Q4. There may be some residual impact of repricing in Q2," said Shyam Srinivasan, chief executive, Federal Bank. The bank’s margins were down sequentially. Other banks also saw a similar Q4 uptick, compared to a year ago.