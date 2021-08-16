All beaches, gardens and public grounds in Mumbai will remain open on all days from 8 pm to 7 am, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, news agency ANI tweeted.

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allows opening of grounds, gardens, beaches & seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm, on all days.#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

As Covid-19 cases drop off, the financial capital of India -Mumbai, restarted commuter train services for fully vaccinated residents from Sunday, a move that could tackle traffic jams that are popping up.

Mumbai reported 267 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the city's infection count to 7,39,336, while four deaths pushed the toll to 15,989, civic authorities said.

Last week, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government eased more curbs in the states as it allowed restaurants and hotels to operate till 10 pm extending their earlier 4 pm deadline. The state government also allowed malls to reopen from August 15, but the relaxations come with a rider - only those fully vaccinated will be given entry.

Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to operate but with only 50 per cent capacity and with all necessary Covid precautions in place.

Maharashtra has also allowed government and private offices to open with full capacity. Private offices can operate 24×7 if staggered timings are followed.

