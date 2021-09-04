Mumbai on Friday became the first district to complete one crore vaccinations against Covid-19, according to the data published on CoWin portal. Mumbai has administered a total of 1,00,60,411 crore vaccine doses till Friday, covering 78% of the adult population with at least one shot. Mumbai has administered 72.74 lakh people with dose and 27.86 doses with dose two.

Mumbai reported 422 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities, while 303 patients recovered from the disease

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases the day after reporting 190 infections on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.

Lockdown would not be imposed in Maharashtra in coming days, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday. “There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple," he told.

“The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time," he added. Maharashtra reported 4,313 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths on Friday.

Mumbai has 42 sealed buildings though slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) have remained free of containment zones since mid-August.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.