Mumbai Police has deployed its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of security arrangement ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maharashtra and Karnataka for the major infrastructural push today.
The Mumbai Police has further announced the deployment of four units of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and one unit each of the Anti-Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force, ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the state.
Flying activities including the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft will not be allowed from noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said in an order on Wednesday.
In view of the prime minister's visit, a few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes, the traffic police said. The prime minister is scheduled to attend a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an upscale commercial hub.
Security has been beefed up as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the BKC for the PM's event, a Mumbai police official said. A few roads have been closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted ahead of the prime minister's visit. "The city traffic police have made elaborate arrangements in view of PM Modi's visit as traffic has been diverted on some routes, while some roads are shut temporarily," an official said. An order issued by the traffic police said, "A large number of people from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra are expected to attend PM Modi's programme on Thursday. Therefore, between 12.00 and 21.00 hours, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, shall be banned. However, ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction." There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC family court towards Kurla and also no entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla, it said. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, it added.
There shall be 'No Parking' on any road in BKC premises. Vehicles from WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link going via BKC premises towards Kurla shall take a road to MMRDA junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway, the traffic police said. The traffic police have put in place alternative route arrangements. Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. Vehicles going to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC Premises shall take a U-turn from Valimiki Nagar and proceed via Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.
"Vehicles proceeding through Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti through BKC connector shall proceed through NSE Junction-Income Tax junction-family court junction and then through MMRDA junction to their desired destination," an official added.
The Prime Minister will reach Mumbai in the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crores in Mumbai. He will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also enjoy a metro ride.
To provide seamless urban mobility, he will also dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of these lines in 2015.
During the visit, PM Modi will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience, according to the PMO statement.
The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.
In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, PM would also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people, said PMO statement.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.
Prime Minister will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at the cost of about ₹6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 Km of roads are either concretized or are in the process of being concretized. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km length face challenges of potholes which severely impact transportation.
The Prime Minister's Office said the road concretisation project is aimed to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will ensure fast travel along with enhanced security, while also providing better drainage facilities and utility ducts will ensure regular digging of roads is avoided.
PM will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and conserving and restoring the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be done at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. Further, Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of over 1 lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana. (ANI)
