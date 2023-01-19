Security has been beefed up as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the BKC for the PM's event, a Mumbai police official said. A few roads have been closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted ahead of the prime minister's visit. "The city traffic police have made elaborate arrangements in view of PM Modi's visit as traffic has been diverted on some routes, while some roads are shut temporarily," an official said. An order issued by the traffic police said, "A large number of people from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra are expected to attend PM Modi's programme on Thursday. Therefore, between 12.00 and 21.00 hours, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, shall be banned. However, ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction." There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC family court towards Kurla and also no entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla, it said. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, it added.