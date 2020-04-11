Mumbai begins door-to-door testing of Dharavi residents

Covid-19 cases at Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, have been increasing and the state government does not want to leave any stone unturned in containing the spread of the virus.

Over the next 10 days, the team of doctors and civic officials will conduct thermal screening of the residents.

On Friday, Dharavi reported 11 new cases of covid-19, taking its total tally to 28. Three Dharavi residents have so far succumbed to the disease. Dharavi recorded its first covid-19 case on 1 April.

Being one of the most crowded slums of Mumbai, Dharavi residents are at a higher risk of contracting the disease than an average Mumbai resident.

Post the testing, suspected cases will be moved to the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in south Mumbai's Worli.

The state government has converted NSCI into huge quarantine centre with 300 beds.

"The NSCI Dome being transformed into a huge quarantine centre as we step up our contact tracing and testing in G-South ward. Till now, our contact tracing has been highest and testing too. Ensuring that carriers are isolated for their own safety and for that of others," Aditya Thackeray, minister of tourism and environment had said on Thursday.

Maharashtra government is seeking an extension of the lockdown in India's financial hub Mumbai, which has recorded the highest number of covid-19 cases across the state so far. In areas where the number of affected people is not significantly high, the lockdown could be lifted partially.

"Due to a significant rise in the number of covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government may consult the Centre on extending the lockdown period. A decision is likely by evening," a government official said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Maharashtra had reported 92 new positive cases taking the total number of covid-19 patients to 1666.