Mumbai begins Navratri, Chhath Puja arrangements; BMC provides necessary facilities. Details here
BMC to provide single window permission to Navratri mandals and ensure cleanliness at Chhath Puja sites in Mumbai
As Navratri and Chhath Puja festivals are around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started preparations in the city. It will provide a single window for giving permission to Navratri mandals, the civic body said on Wednesday.
