As Navratri and Chhath Puja festivals are around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started preparations in the city. It will provide a single window for giving permission to Navratri mandals, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Mumbai's civic body also said that it will ensure cleanliness and other facilities at Chhath Puja sites here, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

In a circular issued on October 11, the BMC mentioned the facilities it will provide during the nine-day Navratri festival which will begin on October 15, and Chhath Puja to be held next month.

The circular came after a meeting held at the BMC headquarters under the chairmanship of Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is also Mumbai's suburban guardian minister.

“The BMC will implement a single window system for giving permission for the Navratrotsav mandals, set up artificial ponds for the immersion of idols of the Goddess, provide lighting and other necessary arrangements at the immersion points," the circular read.

Mumbai has 82 Chhath Puja sites and the civic body will ensure cleanliness and other facilities at the sites. The BMC will provide changing room facilities at the puja sites, besides medical facilities and ambulances, the circular said as quoted by PTI.

Along with civic officials, the meeting was also attended by officials of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Mumbai police, city traffic police, and other departments concerned.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also announced to set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across the national capital this year.

Revenue Minister Atishi directed the officials to begin preparations for the 'Chhath Puja' festival to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees and mismanagement at the last moment.

She also said that these 1,000 Chhath Ghats will provide essential facilities such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical services, power backup, and CCTV cameras to the devotees.

