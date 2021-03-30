There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar

Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday listed out the 10 most-affected districts in India with the highest number of active COvid-19 cases. these districts include Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi as well.

India's total active cases has reached 5,40,720 with a net rise of 18,912 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry also highlighted the need for rigorous testing and tracking of Covid-19 cases. It emphasised the need to exponentially increase tests in states, Union Territories that are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

It also added the weekly national average positivity rate is 5.65%. Maharashtra has a weekly average of 23%, Punjab has a weekly average of 8.82%, Chhattisgarh 8%, Madhya Pradesh 7.82%, Tamil Nadu 2.50%, Karnataka 2.45%, Gujarat 2.2% & Delhi 2.04%.

The health ministry had earlier today stated that six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day.

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the ministry's date updated at 8 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 cases and Karnataka with 2,792 cases.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.64 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 62 per cent of the active caseload of the country," the ministry said.

