The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the civic transport provider in Mumbai, would launch a dedicated bus service for women from November 6, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The service will start on 70 routes with a fleet of 100 buses. Of these routes, 10 will be "ladies special". In these buses, only women passengers will be allowed to board the buses.

On the remaining 60 routes, women passengers will be given priority at the first bus stop.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the civic transport provider to start a "ladies special" and "ladies first" service for easing the commute of women passengers in the city, BEST said.

As many as 90% of these routes will have air conditioned buses. BEST operated some women-only services earlier but they were discontinued after a recent route rationalization.

The undertaking has a fleet of over 4,000 buses. Before the pandemic, nearly 35 lakh passengers used to travel by BEST buses every day.

