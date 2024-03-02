Mumbai BEST announces price hike: Check new fares for daily, weekly, and monthly passes in your bus route
Previously, BEST offered four categories of passes on their Chalo app, priced according to the single journey fare and the number of permitted trips within a specific period. This allowed commuters to choose the most economical option based on their travel needs.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), responsible for operating Mumbai's public bus service, has implemented a significant price hike for daily, weekly, and monthly passes, effective March 1st, 2024. This move, coinciding with the absence of a permanent general manager, has sparked concerns among commuters and raised questions about its justification, according to the report by Free Press Journal.