The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), responsible for operating Mumbai's public bus service, has implemented a significant price hike for daily, weekly, and monthly passes, effective March 1st, 2024. This move, coinciding with the absence of a permanent general manager, has sparked concerns among commuters and raised questions about its justification, according to the report by Free Press Journal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, BEST offered four categories of passes on their Chalo app, priced according to the single journey fare and the number of permitted trips within a specific period. This allowed commuters to choose the most economical option based on their travel needs. Rates ranged from Rs. 59 for a daily pass to Rs. 1,499 for a monthly pass with 150 trips (Rs. 25 per single journey), the report added.

According to BEST officials, the hike aims to improve the organization's financial health and simplify transactions. However, the increase is substantial, reaching nearly 100% in some cases, the report further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The steepest increase applies to monthly passes, particularly those with a higher number of trips. For example, the monthly pass for 150 trips with a single journey fare of Rs. 6 has jumped from Rs. 299 to Rs. 600. Similarly, the cost of the monthly unlimited pass has risen from Rs. 750 to Rs. 900, as per the report.

While the minimum fares for AC and non-AC buses remain unchanged at Rs. 5 and Rs. 6, respectively, concerns remain regarding the impact on commuters, especially those relying on public transport for daily activities. Subsidies for senior citizens and school children remain unaffected, but the overall increase puts additional pressure on household budgets, the report said.

The revised pass options are available for purchase on the BEST smart card and the Chalo app, providing some flexibility for commuters. However, the significant price hike has generated mixed reactions, with many expressing concerns about affordability and questioning the timing and rationale behind the decision, especially considering the absence of a permanent leader at BEST. The situation highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing public transport affordability with the financial sustainability of transport authorities in major Indian cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!