Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Sanjay More, the driver of the BEST bus involved in a tragic accident that resulted in 7 death and 42 injuries, to police custody until December 21. The driver has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder following the devastating crash that happened on Monday. Meanwhile, BEST sets up committee to probe bus accident and announced compensation for kin of deceased.

The bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking hit several vehicles and pedestrians at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West). More, who was at the wheel of the bus, was detained after the accident and later arrested under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police produced him before a magistrate court's and sought his remand for further probe into the accident. The court allowed the police plea and sent More to their custody till December 21.