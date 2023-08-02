Meanwhile, earlier on 28 July, the number of double-decker electric buses with BEST undertaking reached 24 after 10 new ones joined the fleet of the civic-run transporter. These 10 buses, which have arrived at the undertaking's Colaba depot after a gap of two months, will be deployed for public service after completion of RTO registration and other formalities possibly by next week, official said as reported by PTI.

