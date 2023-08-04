Mumbai: BEST bus strike intensifies, commuters suffer with over 1,300 buses not leaving depot today2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Over 1,300 buses are off the road in Mumbai as drivers of private bus operators go on strike for higher wages.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus strike intensified on Friday with over 1300 buses off the roads on the third day of the strike. The strike was called by the drivers of private bus operators demanding a hike in their wages.
