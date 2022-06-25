Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops

Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops1 min read . 05:56 AM IST
- The base fare for these e-bikes is ₹20, with ₹3 per km travelled and ₹1.50 per minute, BEST said in a statement
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has launched a public trial of e-bikes at key bus stops in the city. In a release, the civic-run transport body said that it is aiming to offer an end-to-end integrated transportation solution to people of Mumbai.
BEST is India's first bus transport operator to offer such integrated first and last mile services, it claimed. The base fare for these e-bikes is ₹20, with ₹3 per km travelled and ₹1.50 per minute, BEST said in a release.
"When bus passengers alight from the bus, they can use these e-bikes to travel to their final destination. E-bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas," the release stated.
Separately, Nunam Technologies, which makes energy storage devices, will partner BEST to run a pilot for the implementation of a battery prognostics and health management system for e-buses.
"The system monitors battery health and performance in real-time for operational optimisation and safety of e-buses, passengers, and operators," accelerator programme organiser WRI India said.
Both firms will get implementation support of up to $50,000 and also receive expert guidance.
"Microgrid Labs will work with Bengaluru Municipal Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Bengaluru. Their solution will support the planning and analysis, automation and optimisation of the charging process and vehicle dispatch," the statement said.
