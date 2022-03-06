Mumbai: BEST plans 25 news routes to boost connectivity to Metro stations

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To reduce traffic congestion on roads and provide easier access to people taking Metro services, BEST also plans to relocate some bus stands and stops between Dahisar and Andheri
To provide last-mile connectivity to Metro commuters, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has said it'll introduce 25 new bus services in Dahisar and DN Nagar Metro 2-A line area this year.
To reduce traffic congestion on roads and provide easier access to people taking Metro services, BEST also plans to relocate some bus stands and stops between Dahisar and Andheri. “We have identified areas where the bus stops will be relocated. This is being done keeping the traffic congestion in mind. Nearly 25 new routes will be started," said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, told Hindustan Times. Chandra said BEST will focus on feeder routes, where mini and midi buses can operate.
SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said the authority along with BEST aims to improve last-mile connectivity from Metro stations. “BEST will shift a few bus stops and have new routes for upcoming metro corridors," he told the publication.
The Maharashtra government has vowed to make the entire fleet of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) “electric" by 2028. The government aims that entire BEST buses will run either on electrical power or on hydrogen fuel energy cells by the given time frame.
"The @myBESTBus has 386 EV buses currently and we are looking at 1900 EV buses & 200 double-decker buses, converting 50 per cent fleet to electric by 2023 & 100 per cent by 2028. @WRICitiesIndia & GiZ will optimize a smooth transition for the consumer and last-mile connectivity for BEST," Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in October 2021 had announced on Twitter.
