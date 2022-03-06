Mumbai: BEST plans 25 news routes to boost connectivity to Metro stations

To reduce traffic congestion on roads and provide easier access to people taking Metro services, BEST also plans to relocate some bus stands and stops between Dahisar and Andheri. “We have identified areas where the bus stops will be relocated. This is being done keeping the traffic congestion in mind. Nearly 25 new routes will be started," said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, told Hindustan Times. Chandra said BEST will focus on feeder routes, where mini and midi buses can operate.