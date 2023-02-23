Mumbai: BEST takes 400 TATA CNG buses off roads due to repeated fire incidents
- In February alone, three incidents of buses catching fire occurred this year
In the wake of repeated fire incidents in CNG buses in Mumbai, the city's transport body has decided to withdraw 400 buses with immediate effect.
