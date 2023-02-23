In the wake of repeated fire incidents in CNG buses in Mumbai, the city's transport body has decided to withdraw 400 buses with immediate effect.

In February alone, three incidents of buses catching fire occurred this year. The latest incident of a leased CNG bus catching fire took place in Andheri East around 6.55 pm on Wednesday. Though, no report of injuries has come. The bus was completely gutted before the two fire engines and a jumbo tanker of the Mumbai fire brigade doused the blaze within 15-20 minutes after it started. “The bus was overcrowded when it reached the spot. As soon as the passengers got down, the bus caught fire," a BEST official said.

On January 25, a CNG bus hired from Mateshwari caught fire in Bandra West, while another CNG bus of the same operator caught fire at Chakala junction in Andheri East on February 11.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) wrote, "In view of recent incidents of fire in TATA CNG buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd BEST has decided to take all these 400 buses off road till the OEM & operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents will not happen in future".

In view of recent incidents of fire in TATA CNG buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd BEST has decided to take all these 400 buses off road till the OEM & operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents will not happen in future. (1/2) — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) February 22, 2023

“Though it may cause inconvenience to commuters, public safety is of utmost importance to BEST and we can not compromise on that. There may be some changes in the schedules due to this," Mumbai's civic transport body added.

BEST provides public bus service to Mumbai city and neighbouring areas. The civic transport body has a fleet of around 3,500 buses including more than 400 single-decker e-buses. More than 30 lakh commuters travel on BEST buses every day. TATA CNG buses are operated by Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd in Mumbai.

Sunil Ganacharya, a former BEST committee member, said the lack of BEST's control over the maintenance of leased buses was the cause of such incidents. “BEST administration and particularly the engineering department has no control over the maintenance of leased buses as they have not recruited trained staff for the last 10 years and no promotions and incentives given to the existing staff. As a result, there is lethargy," Ganacharya said, adding that the public transport body should also reconsider its policy on hiring private buses.

Ravi Raja, another former BEST committee member, said it is a “serious issue" and demanded that the administration pay attention to passengers' safety as BEST is the “second lifeline of Mumbai" after the local train network.

(With PTI inputs)