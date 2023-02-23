Mumbai: BEST takes 400 TATA CNG buses off roads due to repeated fire incidents

Sunil Ganacharya, a former BEST committee member, said the lack of BEST's control over the maintenance of leased buses was the cause of such incidents. “BEST administration and particularly the engineering department has no control over the maintenance of leased buses as they have not recruited trained staff for the last 10 years and no promotions and incentives given to the existing staff. As a result, there is lethargy," Ganacharya said, adding that the public transport body should also reconsider its policy on hiring private buses.