Mumbai: BEST to hire 1,000 buses to increase fleet

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will hire 1,000 buses from the state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for the convenience of commuters,the city civic body said.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde gave this information during an online meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Chahal asked the BEST to manage its bus operations effectively with more planning.

BEST provides public tranport service to the financial capital of the country through its over 3,000 buses, but as local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently being operated only for essential services staff, the number of BEST's buses running at present are proving inadequate, civic officials said.

A senior official of the MSRTC said it has already handed over 200 buses on lease to the municipal transport body.

Meanwhile, during the meeting Chahal also directed the civic officials to make entry and exit from sealed buildings in the city stricter.

He said that lift operators, security guards and cleaning staff of the sealed buildings should be tested for COVID-19.

The BMC had recently decided to seal those buildings, where there are 10 or more COVID-19 patients on any two floors.

During the meeting, Chahal directed that notices be issued to the hospitals concerned for delayed updation of information about vacant beds on the BMC's dashboard, the release added.

The municipal commissioner also asked the ward officers to increase the number of COVID-19 tests with effectiveplanning, and also directed to make drive against those not wearing masks more effective and comprehensive.

