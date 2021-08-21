Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BEST to operate 221 additional buses on Rakshabandhan

Mumbai: BEST to operate 221 additional buses on Rakshabandhan

Premium
Women buy rakhis at Jambhali Naka Market
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Livemint

The local train services remain unavailable for common people in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

BEST will operate 221 additional buses during Rakshabandhan on Sunday, said BEST Public Relations Officer.

BEST will operate 221 additional buses during Rakshabandhan on Sunday, said BEST Public Relations Officer.

According to the officer, 221 additional buses will be deployed from 24 bus depots across the city to avoid the rush of commuters in view of the festival.

According to the officer, 221 additional buses will be deployed from 24 bus depots across the city to avoid the rush of commuters in view of the festival.

"The additional buses will be deployed to facilitate the travel for people on Rakshabandhan," he said.

"The additional buses will be deployed to facilitate the travel for people on Rakshabandhan," he said.

Meanwhile, the local train services remain unavailable for common people in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Meanwhile, the local train services remain unavailable for common people in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!