Mumbai: BEST to operate 221 additional buses on Rakshabandhan

Mumbai: BEST to operate 221 additional buses on Rakshabandhan1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
The local train services remain unavailable for common people in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
BEST will operate 221 additional buses during Rakshabandhan on Sunday, said BEST Public Relations Officer.
According to the officer, 221 additional buses will be deployed from 24 bus depots across the city to avoid the rush of commuters in view of the festival.
"The additional buses will be deployed to facilitate the travel for people on Rakshabandhan," he said.
Meanwhile, the local train services remain unavailable for common people in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (
