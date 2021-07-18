The incessant overnight rains in Mumbai, which caused severe waterlogging in many parts of the city have also resulted in the inundation of the Bhandup water purification complex.

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said that Filtration and drainage plants at Bhandup water purification complex have been shut down due to the inundation of the complex following heavy rain, disrupting water supply in most parts of Mumbai. Efforts are underway to restore the water supply.

Due to the closure of water purification complex in Bhandup, Mumbaikars will face a shortage in the water supply across the city.

Due to the inundation of rain water in the Bhandup Water Purification Complex, the Filtration and Pumping plants at the complex had to be shut down as a precautionary measure. Due to this, water supply in most of the parts of Mumbai has been disrupted today (July 18, 2021)



(1/2) — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 18, 2021

According to the report by Hindustan Times, Bhandup water complex, which houses Asia's biggest water treatment plant has reported damage to the plant's master control centre as the city witnessed heavy downpour

Officials said that the damage to the water treatment plant's master control centre was caused after the heavy downpour during last night and also early morning today.

"The failure happened due to heavy rainfall of post-midnight. The BMC is checking whether the systems at the control centre that are waterlogged are functional. The water supply will resume after this," the BMC department said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said. Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "take action". An ‘orange’ alert indicates that the authorities are expected to “be prepared". A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert. The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive “heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said. Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall, as per the IMD. The bulletin issued at 3 am said IMD recorded 213 mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba in the city.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.