Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut from 9-11 March. See list of affected areas

The water cuts will be affected in the following wards: M East and M West wards where Govandi and few areas of Chembur come under this ward; T ward which consist of Mulund East and West areas; S Ward comprising of Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East areas; N ward which includes Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West areas; L Ward Kurla East area will also face the water cut, as reported by Hindustan Times. Others wards like A (BPT and Naval areas), B, E, F south and F North areas will also be affected.