Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut in city for next few days. Details here

Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut in city for next few days.
BMC urges citizens to use water judiciously
Mumbai will face a 10% water cut in the city from November 1 to 10 for urgent repair works in the Thane district, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced. Hence, it has urged the citizens to use water judiciously.
The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10.
A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas, the BMC said
