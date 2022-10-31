Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut in city for next few days. Details here

Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut in city for next few days. Details here

1 min read . 08:54 PM ISTLivemint
BMC announces 10% water cut in city for next few days

BMC urges citizens to use water judiciously

Mumbai will face a 10% water cut in the city from November 1 to 10 for urgent repair works in the Thane district, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced. Hence, it has urged the citizens to use water judiciously.

Mumbai will face a 10% water cut in the city from November 1 to 10 for urgent repair works in the Thane district, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced. Hence, it has urged the citizens to use water judiciously.

The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10. 

The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10. 

A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas, the BMC said

A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas, the BMC said

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP