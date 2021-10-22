Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: BMC announces water cuts in several areas on Oct 26, 27

Mumbai: BMC announces water cuts in several areas on Oct 26, 27

Mumbai will witness water cuts on October 26 and 27
08:10 AM IST

Mumbai's civic body said the water supply will be affected for 24 hours due to repair work at its water pumping station at Bhandup and Pise Panjrapur Complexes

Residents of Mumbai will be facing water cuts on October 26 and 27, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Friday. The BMC said the water supply will be affected for 24 hours due to repair work at its water pumping station at Bhandup and Pise Panjrapur Complexes, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The civic officials stated that the replacement of two 1,200 mm diametre sluice valves at the 1910 MLD pumping station of Bhandup Complex will take place next week and also the replacement of the Stage 3 pump set at Pise Panjrapur Complex will also be carried out. Apart from this, the BMC has also planned to attend leakages on 1,800mm diameter water mains.

As a result, on October 26 between 10 am and 10 pm there will be a 15% water cut in all of the city and suburbs. The maintenance work will also be carried out to arrest leakages at Powai on October 26 and 27 from 10 am to 10 next morning. This will result in a complete stoppage of the water supply in areas under K/East, S, G/North, and H/East wards of the BMC.

Other areas like Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, JB Nagar, Bagarkha Road, Kanti Nagar in K East ward, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road in G North, and Bandra Terminal in H/East Ward would go without water supply.

The Mumbai civic body requested people to store water and cooperate with BMC

The Mumbai civic body requested people to store water and cooperate with BMC

