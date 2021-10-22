Mumbai: BMC announces water cuts in several areas on Oct 26, 27

As a result, on October 26 between 10 am and 10 pm there will be a 15% water cut in all of the city and suburbs. The maintenance work will also be carried out to arrest leakages at Powai on October 26 and 27 from 10 am to 10 next morning. This will result in a complete stoppage of the water supply in areas under K/East, S, G/North, and H/East wards of the BMC.

