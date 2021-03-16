As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department issued an order asking all schools in its jurisdiction to discontinue 50% rotational attendance rule from tomorrow, as per ANI.

Teachers will take their classes in the 'Work From Home' pattern with help of e-learning platforms until further orders.

Mumbai on Tuesday again recorded as many cases as 1,922 — the second-highest single-day spike of the year. According to the bulletin of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 246 buildings in the city are sealed as there are more than five positive cases in these buildings, while 34 areas have been identified as containment zones. On March 14, the city recorded its highest spike of the year with 1,963 fresh infections.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported as many as 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 23,29,464. The state logged over 15,000 new infections daily for four straight days.

On Sunday, the state witnessed a record spike in daily COVID-19 cases. At least 16,620 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in just 24 hours. The state has been witnessing a surge in new cases of coronavirus for the last week.

Before Friday, the state had earlier reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 last year, after which new cases had declined. But a fresh surge in cases began last month and the state recorded 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Monday, state-ordered cinemas, hotels and restaurants to limit guests to half of capacity until the end of the month. Weddings and other social events will also have limited attendance.

Maharashtra has also locked down some districts including Thane, Nagpur, Pune etc.

(With inputs from agencies)

