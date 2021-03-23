As novel coronavirus cases surge in the country, especially in Maharashtra, the civic body of Mumbai has banned playing Holi in public and private spaces in order to curb virus spread in the city, reported news agency ANI.

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released guidelines ahead of the Holi festivities in the city.

According to the guidelines, BMC has said that public Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 will be cancelled to curb the spread of the virus in the city.

BMC's order comes in the backdrop of several other states banning or restricting Holi celebrations in order to contain the virus spread. Uttar Pradesh issued a detailed order on Holi celebrations. The directive issued to all district and division-level officers said the Covid testing of all those coming to UP during the Holi festival from the states reporting high numbers of infections will be necessary. Whereas, the Chandigarh administration on Monday ordered ban on festivities relating to Holi.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported highest 3,262 fresh cases on Mon. The country's financial capital has till now recorded 3,65,937 cases and 11,596 deaths.

Out of the total 24,645 new cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes areas surrounding Mumbai too, accounted for 6,212 cases.

The total number of cases reported in the MMR so far is 8,01,195 and death toll is 20,075.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via