Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BMC bars Holi celebrations in public, private spaces amid rising Covid

Mumbai: BMC bars Holi celebrations in public, private spaces amid rising Covid

(representational image)
1 min read . 07:37 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • According to the guidelines, BMC has said that public Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 will be cancelled to curb the spread of the virus in the city
  • Mumbai reported its highest numbers yet –3,262 fresh cases– on Monday

As novel coronavirus cases surge in the country, especially in Maharashtra, the civic body of Mumbai has banned playing Holi in public and private spaces in order to curb virus spread in the city, reported news agency ANI.

As novel coronavirus cases surge in the country, especially in Maharashtra, the civic body of Mumbai has banned playing Holi in public and private spaces in order to curb virus spread in the city, reported news agency ANI.

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released guidelines ahead of the Holi festivities in the city.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released guidelines ahead of the Holi festivities in the city.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the guidelines, BMC has said that public Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 will be cancelled to curb the spread of the virus in the city.

BMC's order comes in the backdrop of several other states banning or restricting Holi celebrations in order to contain the virus spread. Uttar Pradesh issued a detailed order on Holi celebrations. The directive issued to all district and division-level officers said the Covid testing of all those coming to UP during the Holi festival from the states reporting high numbers of infections will be necessary. Whereas, the Chandigarh administration on Monday ordered ban on festivities relating to Holi.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported highest 3,262 fresh cases on Mon. The country's financial capital has till now recorded 3,65,937 cases and 11,596 deaths.

Out of the total 24,645 new cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes areas surrounding Mumbai too, accounted for 6,212 cases.

The total number of cases reported in the MMR so far is 8,01,195 and death toll is 20,075.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.