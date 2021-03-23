Mumbai: BMC bars Holi celebrations in public, private spaces amid rising Covid

BMC's order comes in the backdrop of several other states banning or restricting Holi celebrations in order to contain the virus spread. Uttar Pradesh issued a detailed order on Holi celebrations. The directive issued to all district and division-level officers said the Covid testing of all those coming to UP during the Holi festival from the states reporting high numbers of infections will be necessary. Whereas, the Chandigarh administration on Monday ordered ban on festivities relating to Holi.

