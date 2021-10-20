Mumbai: India's richest civic body's fixed deposits surpass 82,000-crore mark

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is the country's richest civic body, on Wednesday unveiled its Fixed Deposits (FD) reserves. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister organisation, the FD reserves of BMC has surged to ₹82,410 crore. The ₹82,410 crore reserve is present in 343 separate FDs at private and public banks. As per the daily, the BMC earns around ₹1,800 crore as interest per year on fixed deposits.

