There will be no Covid-19 vaccination drive at public health centres in Mumbai on Friday, the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) said. However, the civic body clarified that the drive has not been suspended due to a shortage of the covid-19 vaccine. It said that they have sufficient stock of vaccine doses and the inoculation will resume on Saturday, October 16. Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday.

There are 374 active vaccination centres in Mumbai, including 309 run by the civic body and 20 run by the state government.

So far 1,33,13,138 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Mumbai. Of these, 47,52,723 people have taken both doses.

Whereas, more than 9 crore people in Maharashtra have received at least the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines so far.

Yesterday, Mumbai reported 546 new coronavirus-positive cases and five deaths in a day. Mumbai's Covid-19 case count has surged to 7,49,620 and the death toll to 16,172. There are 5,317 active coronavirus cases in the city after 337 patients got discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 7,25,619. Presently, 57 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed to prevent the spread of the virus. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97%, while the average doubling rate has dipped to 1,151 days.

