Mumbai: BMC cancels Covid-19 vaccination drive at govt-run centres today

Yesterday, Mumbai reported 546 new coronavirus-positive cases and five deaths in a day. Mumbai's Covid-19 case count has surged to 7,49,620 and the death toll to 16,172. There are 5,317 active coronavirus cases in the city after 337 patients got discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 7,25,619. Presently, 57 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed to prevent the spread of the virus. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97%, while the average doubling rate has dipped to 1,151 days.