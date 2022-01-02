With a sudden surge in COVID cases in Mumbai and other parts of the state, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray today metioned fear and panic kept aside, extreme caution and Covid Appropriate Behaviour is a must as we are in the midst of the 3rd wave. Thackeray also notified in order to a avoid unnecessary panic, Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed it reporting method.

Taking to Twitter, he informed, In the past 2 days BMC has changed the reporting method: added number of asymptomatic patients/ hosp beds/O2 beds being occupied to avoid unnecessary panic.

The @mybmc shall receive positive reports from labs twice in a day & release reports of everyone tested in previous day, early morning so that the symptomatic patients get assistance at the earliest.

Fear and panic kept aside, extreme caution and Covid Appropriate Behaviour is a must as we are in the midst of the 3rd wave https://t.co/au3MmWnhpf — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 2, 2022

As India's financial capital reports over 8,000 fresh COVID cases, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal sought to allay apprehensions of citizens, saying that 89% of the infections are asymptomatic and 90% of beds are vacant.

“Today 8,063 new COVID cases have been detected in Mumbai out of which 89% were found to be totally asymptomatic and total number of active cases in Mumbai is now 29,819."

“However, out of 8,063 new cases today, only 503 have been hospitalised out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds. As of today, 90 per cent of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant," Chahal said in a statement.

“There is no reason to panic but at the same time all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

He also appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai at the earliest.

