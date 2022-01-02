With a sudden surge in COVID cases in Mumbai and other parts of the state, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray today metioned fear and panic kept aside, extreme caution and Covid Appropriate Behaviour is a must as we are in the midst of the 3rd wave. Thackeray also notified in order to a avoid unnecessary panic, Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed it reporting method.

