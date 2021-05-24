The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that it has so far collected over ₹55 crore as fine from people not wearing masks in public places.

The amount was collected between April 2020 and May 2021, said the municipal corporation.

The BMC had made it mandatory to wear masks in public places last year. A fine of ₹200 is levied in case of non-adherence.

As the state had become the biggest contributor to India's daily Covid-19 tally when the second wave broke out, the Maharashtra government in March increased the fine to ₹500 from the existing ₹200 on anyone found without a mask in public.

"Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of ₹500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of ₹1000", informed the government.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are now on a declining trend.

The state on Sunday saw 26,672 more people testing positive, taking the cumulative caseload to 55,79,897. With 594 fatalities, the death toll went up to 88,620.

Mumbai reported 1,427 fresh cases and 49 fatalities, raising the overall count of infections to 6,96,910 and the toll to 14,565.

The Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and its satellite towns, reported 3,678 new cases and 87 deaths, which increased the overall caseload to 15,08,663 and the number of fatalities to 26,855.

