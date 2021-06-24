OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BMC collects over 58 cr in fines for not wearing masks amid Covid

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over 58 crore in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the latest figures till June 23, the amount of 58,42,99,600 is inclusive of fines collected by Mumbai Police and the Railways.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 863 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day count since June 5, and 23 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,23,324, while the death toll increased to 15,338, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data. Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in new infections and fresh deaths as compared to Tuesday, when the city had registered 570 cases and 10 deaths.

As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Maharashtra has 124994 active cases, while the cumulative recoveries and cumulative deaths in the state were recorded to be 5753290 and 119303 respectively.

