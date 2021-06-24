Mumbai: BMC collects over 58 cr in fines for not wearing masks amid Covid

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 863 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day count since June 5, and 23 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,23,324, while the death toll increased to 15,338, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data. Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in new infections and fresh deaths as compared to Tuesday, when the city had registered 570 cases and 10 deaths.