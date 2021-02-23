Mumbai: BMC collects 28 lakh from people for not wearing face masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of ₹28 lakh from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

This comes in light of the rising number of cases of coronavirus being reported in Maharashtra during the last few days.

According to a statement released, the total fine collected is ₹32,41,14,800 and the total number of persons fined for mask violations is 16,02,536 as of Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Mumbai Police have also arrested the secretary of a Gymkhana and a caterer for alleged violation of Covid-19 norms after more than 150 people gathered at a wedding function organised in the premises here.

The police have registered an FIR against four people including the two who have been arrested, in connection with an event held at the Gymkhana in Cheda Nagar locality of the Chembur area.

Maha Covid tally below 6,000 after 3 days

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,210 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row, even as the Mumbai region, which has seen a bulk of state fatalities, did not report even a single death during the day, the health department said.

The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in Covid- 19 cases since 10 February -- reported 6,112 infections last on 19 February.

It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on Saturday (Feb 20) and Sunday (Feb 21), respectively.

According to an official statement, with 5,210 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,06,094.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

With reference to the state government's campaign against COVID-19 'My Family, My Responsibility', the chief minister has also introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

Meanwhile, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in Amaravati district in wake of the spike in cases.

"A one-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city. Only the essential services are permitted to operate," Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur told reporters.

With agency inputs

