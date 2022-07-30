Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: BMC completes 50% works on the Coastal Road project. Details here

Mumbai: BMC completes 50% works on the Coastal Road project. Details here

The barricades for the Coastal Road Project have been erected all along the Worli Seaface promenade.
1 min read . 04:15 PM ISTLivemint

  • The 1,000 metre stretch of the second tunnel of the Coastal Road has been completed, BMC said

The works of the Coastal Road project between Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park have been 50% completed, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Saturday. 

As per an official release, the 1,000 metre stretch of the second tunnel of the Coastal Road has been completed.

The excavation work for the 2 km-long second tunnel with a diameter of 12.49 metre began on January 11 this year. The work for the Coastal Road project, which is estimated to cost 12,721 core, is expected to be completed in December 2023, the official release pointed out

The Coastal Road project will comprise twin tunnels dug 10 to 70 metres below the surface between Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park using India’s largest TBM (tunnel boring machine) ‘Mawla’. 

The tunnels will be interconnected with seven locations, of which four will be used for vehicles. The tunnels will have emergency control rooms with automated systems.

