The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it was extending the Covid vaccination from three days a week to six for people travelling abroad.

Now, people travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics can take vaccine six days in a week.

This concession of three additional days will be applicable till August 31.

Earlier, those travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics were allowed to get vaccines only from Monday to Wednesday at the seven designated vaccination centres in the city and suburbs.

Now, people in these categories can get their jabs on any day from Monday through Saturday.

The BMC has also reduced the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine for students going abroad and brought it down to 28 days from 84 days.

Covid cases in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 441 new Covid cases, the lowest after February 9 this year. The city recorded eight fatalities. With these numbers, the tally of Covid infections in Mumbai reached 7,28,615 and the toll 15,644.

The city is now left with 6,950 active cases.

Tuesday is the second consecutive day when Mumbai recorded sub-500 cases and less than 10 Covid fatalities. A day before, the financial capital reported 478 new cases and nine deaths.

On February 9, Mumbai had reported 375 COVID-19 cases. With 600 patients being discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 7,03,677 so far

Maharashtra today reported 7,243 new cases and 196 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645 and death toll to 1,26,220. As many as 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The state now has 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases.

