The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against four Dubai returnees who violated the government's coronavirus-related guidelines and returned to their homes without completing the seven-day quarantine mandatory for international travellers.

Mumbai Police in a statement said, "We have registered a case on BMC's complaint and booked four Dubai returnees under sections 188, 269 and 270 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code."

BMC in a statement said, "After Sushil Sabnees, Jubeir Ghalte, Nikita Chander, and Swapan Chandradas returned from Dubai on February 10, BMC had arranged rooms for them at a hotel in Andheri, where according to the rules, they were kept in a seven-day institutional quarantine."

BMC said that on the second day when some doctors went to check up on them, all the four Dubai returnees were found missing from the hotel.

BMC issued new guidelines as Covid cases rise

The Mumbai civic body has issued fresh guidelines to make the implementation of Covid norms more stringent, including limited gathering during marriages, fines for face mask violations, hand-stamps on home-quarantine patients, and sealing of buildings where five or more cases are found.

In an order issued earlier, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal S Chahal said that after 'Mission Begin Again', many citizens are stepping out of their homes without face masks which is not just unsafe for themselves but also for fellow citizens who may come in close proximity.

The BMC will deploy 300 marshals, 100 each at the Western, Central and Harbour railway lines to enforce the rule of wearing masks while travelling in trains. Chahal has also authorised clean-up marshals or officers appointed by the civic body to enter railway stations and board suburban trains for strict implementation of the mask rule. Appointed marshals or officers need not carry a ticket for entering the railway premises, read the order. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, "We expected a small rise in Covid cases after reopening of trains, but people need to follow prevention protocol if they are in public places."

For the stricter implementation of the face mask rule and to take action against those spitting in public places, BMC has doubled the number of clean-up marshals from 2,400 to 4,800. The daily target of the marshals has also been increased to penalising at least 25,000 citizens.

Institutional quarantine has been made compulsory for travellers from Brazil along with the existing mandate to quarantine travellers from the UK, European Countries, and the Middle East.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via