The BMC will deploy 300 marshals, 100 each at the Western, Central and Harbour railway lines to enforce the rule of wearing masks while travelling in trains. Chahal has also authorised clean-up marshals or officers appointed by the civic body to enter railway stations and board suburban trains for strict implementation of the mask rule. Appointed marshals or officers need not carry a ticket for entering the railway premises, read the order. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, "We expected a small rise in Covid cases after reopening of trains, but people need to follow prevention protocol if they are in public places."