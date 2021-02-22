Mumbai: BMC files police complaint against recreation centre for violating Covid norms2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 01:58 PM IST
- According to the complaint, a wedding ceremony was held at the recreation centre, in which as many as 350 people participated without following social distancing norms
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against the Chheda Nagar Gymkhana and Recreation centre for flouting coronavirus-related rules.
According to the complaint, a wedding ceremony was held at the recreation centre on Sunday, in which as many as 350 people participated without following social distancing norms.
The complaint has been filed by BMC officials at Tilak Nagar Police Station for appropriate action, reports news agency ANI.
On Sunday, the Mumbai civic body had also filed a police complaint against four Dubai returnees who violated the government's coronavirus-related guidelines and returned to their homes without completing the seven-day quarantine mandatory for international travellers.
Mumbai Police in a statement said, "We have registered a case on BMC's complaint and booked four Dubai returnees under sections 188, 269 and 270 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code."
BMC in a statement said, "After Sushil Sabnees, Jubeir Ghalte, Nikita Chander, and Swapan Chandradas returned from Dubai on February 10, BMC had arranged rooms for them at a hotel in Andheri, where according to the rules, they were kept in a seven-day institutional quarantine."
BMC said that on the second day when some doctors went to check up on them, all the four Dubai returnees were found missing from the hotel.
As per the state health department, the total number of cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra has touched 21,00,884. The death toll in the state stands at 51,788.
Owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.
On Saturday, BMC fined 16,154 people for not wearing face masks at public places in Mumbai. ₹32,30,800 were collected by the BMC during this single-day drive. Most of the people were fined at places like restaurants, theatres, gyms and clubs.
With agency inputs
