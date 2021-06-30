The Covid-19 inoculation drive in Mumbai will be suspended on Thursday at the centres run by the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government. "Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centres will be closed tomorrow (July 1, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules," BMC said in a tweet.





The reason to suspend the vaccination drive is likely due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of vaccines.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 746 cases and 12 deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 7,21,526 and the death toll to 15,426. A total of 629 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recovered patients in the metropolis to 6,95,425 so far, leaving the city with 8,371 active cases.

